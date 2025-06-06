Former WWE star interrupted during emotional segment ahead of high stakes match

A former WWE star was interrupted during his segment. He is set to compete in a high-stakes match.
On the May 1 episode of TNA Impact!, Robert Stone made his return to the company, along with Victoria Crawford, and he interrupted Santino Marella to inform him that his actions as the company's Director of Authority were under review. He also claimed that both he and Crawford were now Deputy Directors of Authority. Hence, a match was made official between both men for Against All Odds, where the winner will become the official Director of Authority for TNA.
Given the high-stakes match, Santino Marella was pouring his heart out in the ring tonight on Impact!, when Robert Stone interrupted him again. Stone mocked the former WWE star by calling him a loser instead of a leader. He then said that when he wins at Against All Odds, he will make sure that Santino is never allowed in TNA Wrestling again.
He further stated that TNA will be the Sheriff Stone Show. Santino ended the segment passionately, stating that his young children are watching him stand up to people like Robert Stone. The former WWE star further stated that he won't sit back and watch Stone turn TNA into a soulless corporate entity.
It will be interesting to see who will win at TNA Against All Odds.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!