  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Former WWE star interrupted during emotional segment ahead of high stakes match

Former WWE star interrupted during emotional segment ahead of high stakes match

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Jun 06, 2025 03:20 GMT
WWE arena
This former WWE star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A former WWE star was interrupted during his segment. He is set to compete in a high-stakes match.

On the May 1 episode of TNA Impact!, Robert Stone made his return to the company, along with Victoria Crawford, and he interrupted Santino Marella to inform him that his actions as the company's Director of Authority were under review. He also claimed that both he and Crawford were now Deputy Directors of Authority. Hence, a match was made official between both men for Against All Odds, where the winner will become the official Director of Authority for TNA.

also-read-trending Trending

Given the high-stakes match, Santino Marella was pouring his heart out in the ring tonight on Impact!, when Robert Stone interrupted him again. Stone mocked the former WWE star by calling him a loser instead of a leader. He then said that when he wins at Against All Odds, he will make sure that Santino is never allowed in TNA Wrestling again.

He further stated that TNA will be the Sheriff Stone Show. Santino ended the segment passionately, stating that his young children are watching him stand up to people like Robert Stone. The former WWE star further stated that he won't sit back and watch Stone turn TNA into a soulless corporate entity.

It will be interesting to see who will win at TNA Against All Odds.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications