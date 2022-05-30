Former WWE Superstar heaps praise on AEW’s Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth recently came out in support of the AEW Women's World Championship match between Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb.

AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa squared off against challenger Serena Deeb in a high-octane matchup for the title. The two women put it all out in the ring to claim the championship. Rosa suplexed her opponent, followed by a fire thunder driver to secure the win on Sunday.

The match attracted appreciation from James Ellsworth. He stated that the encounter was the match of the night for him despite other clashes having more prominent names involved.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Congrats to Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb for stealing the show and having the best match in my humbled opinion on AEWDoN."

AEW Double or Nothing featured some of the biggest stars in the company, such as Hangman Adam Page, CM Punk, MJF, Darby Allin, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, and many more. The show ended with Punk winning the AEW World Championship from Page.

James Ellsworth had an eventful stint in WWE

The latter half of 2016 saw James Ellsworth make a mark on WWE fans. His first match was against Braun Strowman, where he was conquered almost effortlessly.

He regularly appeared on the Blue Brand, where he picked up two victories over then WWE Champion AJ Styles, albeit with some help from Dean Ambrose.

He played an essential role in the 2016 Survivor Series 5-on-5 traditional tag team match. His interference led to the elimination of Braun Strowman, which titled the odds in favor of the blue team.

The 37-year-old later teamed up with Carmella to help her win the first-ever Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. He continued to appear regularly on WWE TV before being released by the company in November 2017.

While Ellsworth has his take on the best match of the card, most fans will remember AEW Double or Nothing as the pay-per-view where CM Punk captured the biggest prize in the company.

