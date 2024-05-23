Former WWE star Jojo Offerman shares heartbreaking update; Rhea Ripley and Dexter Lumis react 

Jojo Offerman hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in around six years after it was revealed that she was expecting her first child with fellow Superstar Bray Wyatt. The couple had two children together called Knash and Hyrie before the former World Champion sadly passed away last August.

Today would have been Wyatt's 37th birthday and to mark the occasion she has shared an emotional post. Offerman posted a video of her time with Wyatt which showed him celebrating his birthday from several years ago.

Offerman shared this heartbreaking message while wishing him for his birthday:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday My Love. I miss you everyday. WE miss you everyday. Nothing is the same without you here. I want to say more, but I just feel broken and defeated. I love you forever Windham, I wish I could still hold you and give you a hundred kisses. ❤️"

Several superstars have reacted to the tribute including Kayla Braxton, Dexter Lumis, Chelsea Green, Rhea Ripley, and Ivar.

WWE is set to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt with Uncle Howdy

Bray Wyatt was one of the most creative WWE Superstars of all time and whilst he has passed away, his creations will live forever. This has been passed over to his brother Bo Dallas, who worked with Wyatt as Uncle Howdy and now it seems that he is set to continue his brother's work on WWE TV.

In recent weeks there have been QR Codes that have teased the arrival of a character close to Wyatt's creations and there have even been several Easter eggs for fans to see that this links to the work of the former World Champion.

As of writing it is unclear who will be involved in this tribute or if Wyatt's characters will remain, but it seems that Bo Dallas has a plan to pay tribute to his late brother and the WWE Universe is excited to see this unfold.