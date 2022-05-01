Former WWE star Juice Robinson joins the Bullet Club and challenges 8-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion

Former WWE star and NJPW sensation Juice Robinson has joined the Bullet Club. At Wrestling Dontaku 2022, he made his surprise return to Japan and assaulted Hiroshi Tanahashi.

At Wrestling Dontaku, Tanahashi captured the vacant IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. The Ace engaged in a back-and-forth battle with Tomohiro Ishii and eventually came out on top.

After the match, the newly-crowned IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion was interrupted by Chase Owens. He captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship earlier in the night with Bad Luck Fale.

However, Owens quickly made it clear that he didn't care about challenging for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. A masked man wearing a Bullet Club vest then appeared behind Tanahashi and took him out with the Pulp Friction.

The masked man revealed his identity and was none other than Robinson in disguise. The former champion shared a Too Sweet with Owens and left with Tanahashi's newly-won title.

Juice Robinson previously claimed that he would no longer compete under the NJPW banner

A few weeks ago, Juice Robinson confirmed his departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In an interview with Wrestling Observer Live, the former two-time IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion claimed that he had no plans to travel back to Japan.

The former WWE star also noted that his contract was set to expire on the 30th of April, as he hinted that he would no longer extend his stint with NJPW. Robinson said:

“I don’t have any plans to travel back over [to Japan]. I am at the end of my contract. I did a extra three month extension and that ends April 30. So, that will be that. I will not be wrestling under the New Japan banner any longer." (h/t: WrestlingInc)

During his time with NJPW, Robinson primarily competed as a babyface. He is also a former IWGP Tag Team Champion, having won the title with his long-term tag team partner, David Finlay.

Bullet Club's newest acquisition is also no stranger to the faction's leader, Jay White, with whom he has shared the ring on several occasions.

