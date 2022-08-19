Former WWE Superstar Kairi Sane ruled out of event for "poor physical condition"

World Wonder Ring Stardom has announced that former WWE star Kairi Sane, now known simply as KAIRI, has been pulled from the upcoming Stardom x Stardom pay-per-view event.

She was scheduled to take on Saya Kamitani at the event for the Wonder Of Stardom Championship. The former NXT Women's Champion parted ways with WWE in December last year after her contract expired. She worked as an ambassador and trainer for the company's branch in Japan before her departure.

Stardom announced on Twitter that Kairi Sane will not be able to attend Sunday's Stardom x Stardom event due to "poor physical condition."

"KAIRI will miss this weekend’s Stardom x Stardom ppv event due to poor physical condition. We apologize for changes to the card, and thank you for understanding."

Kairi Sane addresses missing Stardom x Stardom 2022

After the announcement, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to address the situation.

She revealed on Twitter that she tested positive for the coronavirus and had a high fever of 39 degrees Celsius. Here is the translated text:

"This time, when I had a high fever of 39 degrees, I was tested and was diagnosed as positive for the new coronavirus."

Kairi also sent a message to her fans on Twitter, where she apologized for missing the event. The text below has been translated from Google and edited for clarity.

"So far, the chase for the title match on August 21st. Intensive training, condition adjustment, meal management, etc. I have prepared meticulously. Infected vs I was very careful about the measures as much as possible. I am shocked and full of regret. We apologize for the great concern and inconvenience for all concerned. I apologize from the bottom of my heart. And [for the fans], who were looking forward to the match, dear fans, I'm so sorry. Now, as soon as possible, I will deliver a healthy figure to everyone while keeping in touch with the public health center so that I would concentrate on recuperating at home. Please take care of yourself." - she wrote.

Kairi returned to Stardom in February this year, where she performed before signing with WWE. She has held multiple titles in the promotion, including the Wonder of Stardom and World of Stardom Championship.

We here at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Kairi Sane a speedy recovery!

