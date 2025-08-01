Former WWE star Lana gives unfortunate update on social media

Former WWE Superstar Lana (also known as CJ Perry) recently took to social media to make an announcement. She apologized to the fans for not being able to attend an upcoming event.The 40-year-old star was scheduled to appear at the Chicago National Sports Convention. She was set to do meet-and-greets with fans, sign autographs, take photos, and participate in Q&amp;A sessions. However, that won't be happening anymore.Lana shared a video on X/Twitter announcing that she won't make it to the Chicago National Sports Convention because she's currently hospitalized. She apologized to the fans and vowed to be there next year.&quot;Hey, guys. I'm really sad to say that I will not be able to come to Chicago National Sports Convention today due to some unfortunate circumstances. I'm at Cedar Hospital right now, and I will not be able to attend and see you guys in fellowship and meet and greet and hug and take selfies with you guys, and I really can't wait to do that with you guys again. Next year, I'll be there at the National Sports Convention in Chicago, and I can't wait to see you guys. I love you guys so much, and I can't wait to meet you guys at the next signing. Thank you guys for coming out,&quot; said Lana.Teddy Long on a potential Rusev and Lana reunion in WWEWWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long commented on Rusev possibly reuniting with his wife on TV while speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine podcast on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.He said he doesn't think it's a good idea:&quot;Man, you don't need to put that same package that they had before right back together and put it right back out there. If it didn't work then, what makes you think it's go to work now. So if you're gonna bring the guy in, build him as a monster, then you repackage him, you know. He don't need the girl, just be his own man and make a stand and I think that's pretty much what he done [since returning],&quot; Long said.Rusev is currently involved in a feud with Sheamus. He attacked the latter on RAW this week.