"I'd love to do something with Miro" - Former WWE Superstar Lana reveals if she would work for AEW

Former WWE Superstar Lana, real name CJ Perry, has revealed that she would love to work for All Elite Wrestling one day.

She signed with WWE in 2013 and worked for the company for eight years before her release last year. During her time in the company, she managed her husband Rusev and later on performed as a singles competitor. Rusev now performs as Miro in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with The Man Cave Chronicles, Lana disclosed that she misses performing in front of a live audience for WWE fans, and nothing compares to it.

"I can not emphasize enough how much I miss it," said CJ Perry. " I miss the fans, there's nothing like the people and that connection that you have. I love television and movies, but you don't get that instant gratification. You don't even know, all you really get is online with the critics. When you are live performing in the wrestling arena, you know exactly how they feel immediately." [19:50 - 20:17]

She added that she would love to work with All Elite Wrestling someday and possibly with Miro again.

"I woud love to do something with AEW. If the story is right, I'd love to do something with Miro or maybe with other people. But I want to tell compelling stories, so if it is right, I would absolutely love it," she said. [20:22 - 20:36]

Lana reacts to Liv Morgan winning WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the Premium Live Event in July. She wasted no time cashing in and defeated Ronda Rousey on the same night to become the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

Following her title win, Lana took to Twitter to congratulate the 28-year-old for making her dreams come true.

"Congrats @YaOnlyLivvOnce on becoming Champion!!!!! Amazing seeing your dreams come true ! #AndNew" she wrote.

Miro has rarely been featured on AEW television as of late. He last competed in a Trios Match at All Out. The former TNT Champion teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin to defeat The House of Black. It will be interesting to see if Miro gets more television time if Lana is by his side once again.

