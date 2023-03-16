Former WWE star left stunned over Dominik Mysterio's resemblance to him

Former WWE Superstar and on-screen manager Ricardo Rodriguez is surprised over Dominik Mysterio's resemblance to him.

Dominik is one of the most overacts on WWE TV today. The Judgment Day member had a tough time getting over with the WWE Universe back when he was a babyface. Over the past few months, his work as a heel has done wonders for his career.

A fan recently shared a side-by-side picture featuring Dominik Mysterio and Ricardo Rodriguez. The fan pointed out that the two men looked quite similar. Rodriguez noticed the tweet and seemed surprised over the resemblance.

Check out his reaction below:

"Lmao! I've known @DomMysterio35 for years but like what?! Lol #Orale."

Did fans agree with Ricardo Rodriguez's tweet about Dominik Mysterio?

Ricardo's tweet received a bunch of amusing responses from WWE fans. They noticed the resemblance as well, judging by their replies to the tweet:

Dominik has been feuding with his father, Rey Mysterio, for a long time now. He turned on Rey at Clash at the Castle last year and joined The Judgment Day soon after.

Dom has been demanding a match against his father for a while now, but the latter doesn't want to face his son in a wrestling match.

Earlier this year, the Judgment Day member had this to say about a potential match with Rey Mysterio while speaking with Sportsmail:

“I don’t think he (Rey) has the b**ls but he understands that he can’t hang in there with me. At the end of the day, it’s on him. I’ve proven my point, I’ve been in there, and provoked him multiple times, but he’s not taking the bait. So I can’t see it happening, but if it does it’s going to be on him.” [H/T Koimoi]

Rey is bound to snap in the coming days and finally accept Dominik's challenge for a match at WrestleMania 39.

One wonders whose side Ricardo Rodriguez will be on when the match finally takes place at the mega event.

Do you see any resemblance between Ricardo Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comment section below.

