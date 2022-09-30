Former WWE star Lio Rush announces his return to wrestling, reveals first event

Former WWE Superstar Lio Rush has announced that he will be returning to professional wrestling and also revealed his first event, which is the British J Cup 2022.

Rush has wrestled all over the world. His rise to fame came in WWE. The Man of the Hour won the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, and shortly after, he was called up to the main roster to manage Bobby Lashley.

In April 2020, the 27-year-old was released by the company. Since his departure, he has competed in promotions such as NJPW and AEW.

Unfortunately, multiple injuries forced him to retire from wrestling. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has now announced via his Twitter account that he has been medically cleared to wrestle.

"CLEARED," Rush tweeted.

A few hours after this reveal, The Man of the Hour announced that he will be competing in the upcoming REV PRO wrestling event, the British J Cup 2022. The event is scheduled to take place on October 22nd.

"ITS BEEN 6 YEARS . @RevProUK SEE YOU THERE," Lio Rush tweeted.

Fans react to Lio Rush's return

The wrestling world was looking forward to seeing Rush wrestle once again.

Upon hearing that he was cleared, fans on Twitter exploded with mixed reactions as he has been more injury prone in recent months.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

This fan mentioned that Rush needs to return to REV PRO wrestling.

A majority of people trolled Lio Rush asking him when he will be retiring again.

Dylan 😈 @Shaderious @IamLioRush Hell yeah we're taking bets on how long it'll be until you retire again

Ahmed Raza @ahmed_r03 @IamLioRush Bro been put out of action more times than Vince McMahon

Some claimed that The Man of the Hour was no longer relevant and people don't care enough to get excited by the news.

A few supported Rush and listed his accolades just so people can remember how good he was inside the squared circle.

Duncan Spencer @AnonymousHunt69 @aidenatar

He was one of the last good Cruiserweight Champions in WWE.

Before Angel Garza, Jordan Devlin, Kushida, and Roddy Strong.

He was one of the last good Cruiserweight Champions in WWE.

Before Angel Garza, Jordan Devlin, Kushida, and Roddy Strong.

(Never liked Santos McFantasma, and Carmelo turned Roddy into a jobber)

This will be The Man of the Hour's second match for RevPro. His first match was at the Epic Encounter event in April 2017, where he teamed up with Ryan Smile and Swerve Strickland.

