Former WWE star makes in-ring return after 2,019 days; gets confronted by 35-year-old SmackDown star

On WWE NXT Roadblock this week, former AEW wrestler Shawn Spears competed in his first televised WWE match in over 2,019 days. His last bout was against Shinsuke Nakamura on the September 25, 2018, episode of WWE SmackDown, which he lost.

The Chairman made a surprise return to WWE last Tuesday night on NXT. He was revealed as the person behind the 'three faces' vignettes that were airing on the show for several weeks. He attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair while the latter was cutting a promo in the ring.

At WWE NXT Roadblock, Shawn Spears went one-on-one with the debuting Uriah Connors. He won the match in quick succession after performing a Running Death Valley Driver. After the match, he grabbed a mic and sent a message to Ridge Holland.

He stated that Holland saying that every time he performs in the ring is for his family is a moral success, and he doesn't believe him. Spears called the former Brawling Brutes member a liar, and mentioned that the difference between them is that when he holds a mirror up to his face, he's not embarrassed by what he sees.

While he was talking, an angry Ridge Holland came out and the two stars got into a physical confrontation. Ridge tried to hit Shawn Spears with a chair, but even though the latter was encouraging him to do it, Holland refused to do it and left.

