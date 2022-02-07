Former WWE star Mia Yim posts a heartfelt message after getting married to Keith Lee

Former WWE Superstars Keith Lee and Mia Yim recently got married after announcing their engagement a few months ago. Yim also took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message after tying the knot with Lee.

In her tweet, Yim posted a picture from her wedding, thanking her loved ones for making the day special. Yim concluded her message by expressing her love for her husband.

“HappiLee Ever After. Thank you everyone and all the loved ones that was there to help make this day magical. I am proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee. I love you,” wrote Yim.

Below is Mia Yim's tweet:

Mia Yim @MiaYim



#DisneyWedding #Yimitless HappiLee Ever After. Thank you everyone and all the loved ones that was there to help make this day magical. I am proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee. I love you @RealKeithLee HappiLee Ever After. Thank you everyone and all the loved ones that was there to help make this day magical. I am proud and lucky to finally be Mrs. Lee. I love you @RealKeithLee #DisneyWedding #Yimitless https://t.co/vKJ5sL9pGw

Mia Yim and Keith Lee were released by WWE in November 2021

Yim and Lee were highly successful during their time in NXT. However, following a rather disappointing run on the main roster, they were released by WWE on November 4, 2021, due to budget cuts.

In NXT, Keith Lee was a double champion, winning the NXT Championship while also in possession of the North American Championship at the same time.

In his last match in the former black and gold brand, Lee was defeated by Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX.

On the main roster, Lee underwent a gimmick change, working as Keith 'Bearcat' Lee.

Meanwhile, on September 21, 2020, Yim made her debut on RAW and turned heel by becoming a member of RETRIBUTION. Yim made her in-ring debut in November and was defeated by Dana Brooke.

After her separation from RETRIBUTION, Yim was drafted to SmackDown in the month of July, but she went back to RAW after being replaced by Naomi. Eventually, as part of the 2021 Draft, Yim was drafted to the red brand.

