Former WWE star says he was suspended right before being unveiled as Vince McMahon's illegitimate son

Former WWE star Mr. Kennedy said that initially, he was supposed to play the role of Vince McMahon's illegitimate son storyline in WWE.

Former WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon was in a storyline in 2007 where it was alleged that he fathered an illegitimate child. It was later disclosed that Hornswoggle was chosen to play the role.

In his recent appearance on the Ten Count podcast, Mr. Kennedy stated that the company originally planned to unveil him as McMahon's illegitimate child, but he was suspended by the company, which forced them to change plans and take other directions.

“I was told that it was going to be me, and we built TV that way for several weeks, and then I got in trouble. So I messed up, and then I got suspended for a month I think. Yeah, I was suspended for thirty days, I want to say. $10,000 fine and that kind of threw everything off because like, literally, the week that they were supposed to reveal that it was me was in Green Bay, Wisconsin of all places, and then that happened. So then that really threw a wrench into everything, and they said, ‘Alright, we’re going this way,'” said the former star. [H/T Rajah]

He further stated that the decision to go with Hornswoggle was because the storyline stated that the star had blonde hair, which meant that it could've been one of Hornswoggle, Mr. Kennedy or Sandman.

Mr. Kennedy on Hornswoggle's performance as Vince McMahon's illegitimate child in WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted earlier this year, Mr. Kennedy said that Hornswoggle did an excellent job in the role of McMahon's illegitimate son.

"Being honest, he killed that role. He really did. And they ran with it for a long time," said Mr. Kennedy.

The former WWE star felt that they got a lot from the storyline and that the company may not have had such a long storyline if he had played the role of the illegitimate son.

What did you think of the storyline? What's your favorite memory from the storyline between Vince McMahon and Hornswoggle? Sound off in the comments below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by Neda Ali