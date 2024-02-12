Former WWE star Nailz reveals he hasn't watched wrestling in 20 years, offers great advice to the heels of today (Exclusive)

Although he has not stepped inside the ring in decades, Nailz certainly knows a thing or two about being a heel. During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former superstar shared some advice for the heels of the present generation while also opening up about the struggles of being a pro wrestler.

Presented as an unhinged ex-convict, Nailz (Kevin Wacholz) appeared for WWE during the early 1990s, famously engaging in a feud with Big Boss Man. The former WWE star was released from the company in 1992 after he attacked Vince McMahon – a real-life altercation that happened over a financial dispute.

During his brief but memorable run in WWE, Nailz was known to be a vicious heel, and he still retains some of his intimidating aura, which could be felt when he recently spoke to Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Before ending the interview, in which he also spoke at length about Mr. McMahon, Nailz shared some priceless advice for the heels of today, noting that talents don't need an extensive move set.

According to the 65-year-old wrestling veteran, the most important skill is making everything look believable inside the squared circle. Nailz has admittedly not stayed in touch with the wrestling product in nearly 20 years but was well-versed with how impactful wrestling heels needed to work.

"Well, I don't watch pro wrestling and haven't watched it for probably 20 years. My advice is, if you're going to do the business, do it 100 percent; don't go half-a** at it. Don't go out and do a little bit of this and a little bit of that, and try to master 20 different holds. Pick four or five different holds or moves that you're comfortable with and that you do well. You don't need to have the repertoire of Ric Flair with 100 moves. If you can't do that, don't do it. Do what you can do best; make it look believable." [7:20 - 7:54]

"Work your tail off because it's not an easy road" – Former WWE star Nailz

The professional wrestling industry might have evolved a lot since the 1990s, but the struggle still exists for every aspiring talent wishing to break into a major company.

Nailz recalled the days when he was broke and slept in cars while trying to get booked as a wrestler. The journey towards securing a big contract is challenging, and the former WWE star urged every young talent to work hard to achieve their dreams.

Wacholz honestly stated that the business had many names that never got their deserved opportunity to perform on a major platform and earn good money. He explained:

"Work your tail off because it's not an easy road. A lot of us guys started out and slept in our cars in the wintertime and didn't make any money. It's a long, hard road. I mean, don't think you're going to start out and become a millionaire right off the bat. Very few have ever done it. A majority of them go a long way before they ever get a break, and some never get a break. So, don't ever give up. Work it, and do the best you can at your character so that you can make your character look believable." [7:55 - 8:27]

Nailz hasn't watched wrestling for two decades, nor has he competed in a match since 2001. However, the wrestling veteran's suggestion for the stars of the current era will indeed find a few supporters.

