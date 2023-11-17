Former WWE star could have been the next Brock Lesnar, Road Dogg says

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's marquee names since he returned to the company in 2012 after an eight-year absence. In a recent podcast episode, Road Dogg recalled how Lars Sullivan was once viewed as someone who could be on The Beast Incarnate's level.

Sullivan worked for WWE between 2014 and 2021. The 35-year-old was tipped to be a future star due to his freakish strength and imposing presence. At one stage, he was reportedly under consideration to be John Cena's WrestleMania 35 opponent.

Road Dogg, a WWE writer when Sullivan received his main roster call-up in 2019, had high hopes for the former NXT star. On his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, the 54-year-old said Sullivan was a believable opponent for Brock Lesnar:

"This guy had legitimate look and athleticism and strength, the whole deal. So he was not just Vince McMahon's kinda guy. This is what kinda guy people in the world would buy beating Brock Lesnar. I'll throw that at you. That's the kinda vision that Vince had. Like, 'Who is the next Beast? Who is the next guy that you could bring in any time?'" [1:11:59 – 1:12:33]

As Road Dogg referenced, WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon often favored wrestlers with impressive physiques in the main-event scene. When Sullivan emerged from the NXT developmental system, many assumed he would thrive under McMahon's creative guidance.

Road Dogg explains why Lars Sullivan never became the next Brock Lesnar

In 2019, it emerged that Lars Sullivan posted dozens of offensive remarks on an online forum between 2007 and 2013. Later in the year, footage of him appearing in a homosexual adult video also came to light.

Road Dogg always got along well with Sullivan behind the scenes. The Hall of Famer believes the former superstar's anxiety issues ultimately prevented him from progressing in WWE:

"He had real personal issues with anxiety and stuff," Road Dogg added. "Truth be told, I think his anxieties and stuff is what really did it. What are you gonna do in the day of today? Are you gonna make fun of him for what he did in the past? Why are you making fun of that?" [1:13:16 – 1:13:38]

Sullivan's last WWE match took place on the October 23, 2020, episode of SmackDown. He defeated Chad Gable in a two-minute contest.

