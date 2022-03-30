'The original NXT was better' - Former WWE star on NXT 2.0 & Triple H being sidelined (Exclusive) 

It is widely known that Triple H envisioned a 'third brand' for WWE entitled NXT, which developed a cult following of its own. However, the brand's latest incarnation, NXT 2.0, departs from The Game's original vision, and not everyone's a fan of the revamped show.

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, former WWE Superstar Jeet Rama expressed his true feelings about NXT 2.0. The Indian amateur wrestling champion isn't a fan of how something that Triple H built from the ground up has become something else:

"I’d seen the transformation before my eyes. I think, personally, that the original NXT was better. Everybody has their own thoughts and views. Consider Triple H. Like I was saying for Vinayak ji, I’ve seen him build NXT with passion. From William Regal to all of the coaches in the WWE Performance Center, I saw them slog for 6 years. And then it was all sidelined and something new was started," said Jeet Rama. [5.45-7.07]

Jeet Rama feels that the original vision Triple H had for NXT was better

While NXT 2.0 certainly has its share of fans, Jeet Rama is not one of them. He had some choice words for how the brand has moved away from what The Cerebral Assassin had originally conceptualized:

"I personally don’t agree. If we’re cultivating crops and someone just happens to chop them up and throw it away, it’s wrong. Maybe a bystander or a viewer doesn’t see it. But since I was involved with them, I feel that things were great the way they were," added Rama.

Jeet Rama and Vinayak Sodhi have set up the Jeet Wrestle Square (JWS) Academy, a training facility that will train Indian professional wrestlers to pursue their dreams. For more details or to enroll, connect with them on Twitter!

