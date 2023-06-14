Former WWE star officially set for in-ring return

In recent years, many performers have been able to make a great living wrestling outside of WWE, one tenured star who is set to make their return to action is Alicia Fox.

The 36-year-old confirmed last month that she had officially left World Wrestling Entertainment after working for them for 17 years. Despite being away from the company, the former Divas Champion is still looking to compete in the ring.

Yesterday it was confirmed on social media that Alicia Fox will be returning to action on July 15 in Booker T's Texas-based promotion, Reality of Wrestling, for Summer of Champions IX.

Reality of Wrestling @TheOfficialROW BREAKING NEWS



Alicia Fox makes her return to the world of pro wrestling on Saturday, July 15th at the biggest event of the summer



LOCATION:

Humble Civic Center

8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338



PICK YOUR SEATS

As well as Alicia Fox, another name associated with WWE that is set to appear at the event on Saturday, July 15, is the current NXT Superstar, Trick Williams.

Alicia Fox receives praise from a former WWE Superstar

One performer that Fox worked closely with during her decade-plus run in the company was Saraya (a.k.a Paige), who is now competing for another promotion in the form of All Elite Wrestling.

Responding to an old video of her and Alicia Fox on Twitter recently, Saraya sang her friend's praises, stating that she does not nearly get the credit that she deserves.

"Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn’t get nearly enough love ❤️ @AliciaFoxy," tweeted Saraya.

Check out the tweet below:

SARAYA @Saraya "Nah her stuff looks incredible. But she is so safe. She took care of everyone she was in the ring with. She deserves her flowers she doesn't get nearly enough love ❤️ @AliciaFoxy"

Despite some fans not necessarily heralding her as one of the all-time greats, Alicia Fox has worked with some of World Wrestling Entertainment's biggest names over the years, such as Charlotte Flair, Mercedes Moné (a.k.a Sasha Banks), Melina, and Bayley.

