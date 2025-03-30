Former WWE star officially undergoes name change two months after his release

WWE has made regular budget cuts since January, resulting in the release of several big names from their contracts. A member of the Chase University faction and a former NXT Tag Team Champion, Duke Hudson, was among those superstars.

Ad

Currently, Hudson is completing his 90-day no-compete clause before fans can finally see him back in the pro wrestling ring. However, the Australian star has provided an important update regarding the future of his wrestling career.

He revealed his new in-ring name, “Duke Hanson." The 35-year-old also gave fans a sneak peek at his brand-new gear by posting a picture of himself.

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Duke signed a contract with WWE in 2019 and had a brief stint on the main roster, where he teamed up with Shane Thorne and was managed by MVP.

The Australian star was sent to NXT with a repackaged gimmick, Duke Hudson, and was paired with Chase University. The 35-year-old won the NXT Tag Team title alongside his faction mate, Andre Chase, before the group disbanded last year.

A WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Duke Hudson’s release

Former World Heavyweight Champion and NXT color commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on Duke Hudson's release from the Stamford-based promotion and stated a potential reason behind it, according to his analysis.

Ad

While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T explained that Hudson spent six years in the developmental brand, which was too long for anyone.

"The thing is, six years in the NXT system, that’s going to be way too long for anyone. I say it all the time, if you don’t change with the times, the times will pass you by," said Booker T.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what plans Duke Hanson has for his professional wrestling career after being released from WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback