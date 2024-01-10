Former WWE star opens up on the "harsh" reality of The Rock's segment on RAW: Day 1 (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Shawn Stasiak recently spoke about The Rock's return and confrontation with Jinder Mahal.

The Brahma Bull made an electrifying comeback on RAW: Day 1 as Jinder Mahal berated the United States for its lack of unity. He destroyed The Modern Day Maharaja on the mic before assaulting him inside the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Stasiak mentioned that it was an emotionally charged segment given the current political situation in the United States. He pointed out that many people might even agree with Mahal, although he was a heel. The former WWE star felt that The Rock helped with the patriotic angle:

"It was very patriotic. And because of the political climate of this country, there's a lot of tension, a lot of divisiveness, just politically. The things that Jinder was commenting on, I think a lot of people might even agree with that to an extent. It was a little harsh. He was playing his character. Being a heel, he did a great job," said Stasiak.

He further mentioned that WWE had always produced the foreign heel angle very well in the past with top names like The Iron Sheik, Sgt. Slaughter, and Nikolai Volkoff.

"It's a smart move when it comes to playing with emotion and intertwining reality, events, and points in the world into a scripted format. I just think it makes it that much more real. You really invest your emotion into it. I loved the segment," Stasiak added. [1:22 - 2:23]

The Rock hinted at a match against Roman Reigns

During his appearance on last week's RAW, The Rock captured headlines with his promo's conclusion.

After taking out Jinder Mahal, The People's Champ claimed that he was hungry and asked the fans where he should sit. He then concluded that maybe he should sit at the "head of the table," hinting at a match against the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

