"Vince would make fun of me" - Former WWE star landed on his nose after a painful F5 from Brock Lesnar

WWE legend Road Dogg recently opened up about being on the receiving end of Brock Lesnar's F5. The star elaborated on how he painfully landed on his nose and "private parts" during the assault.

During their run with WWE in 2013, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn were involved in a segment with Brock Lesnar during a RAW episode in March 2013. The Beast Incarnate came out after the New Age Outlaws' match against Team Rhodes Scholars and delivered F5s to the veteran superstars.

Road Dogg rewatched the clip from the post-match angle and detailed how he prepared himself to take Brock Lesnar's finishing move. The WWE Hall of Famer said that while nothing was wrong with the move's execution, he hit the mat nose-first.

He also highlighted that Vince McMahon would often rib him about the spot, as the former revealed on the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast:

"Here's how I controlled myself; if you can watch the video, I got to his leg, and I fell down, and I was holding his leg. All I know he had to do was scoop me up, and then this was a running joke for a long time after this," revealed Road Dogg. "If you see, I hit my nose and my private part on the ring really hard on both of them, and if you're wondering, my nose did hit first. But like, it hurt bad. The bump was fine, but like, my nose and my privates hurt so bad. So then, it was like a running rib where Vince would make fun of me after that, 'Ha, maybe Brock can F5 you again.'" (39:38 - 40:22)

Road Dogg has been wrestling since 1991 and has shared the ring with many hard-hitting performers. The tag team legend named a few "men" that he stepped into the ring with and reminded fans that he could absorb stiff bumps when needed.

"Oh, like it's nothing (Brock tossing him during the F5). And look, I'ma tell ya, I've been in the hands of some men before, and that didn't come out wrong," added the legendary star. "That's exactly how I meant it; I've been in the hands of some men. Ron Simmons, all man! Vader, all man! Terry Funk, a different kind of 'all man!'" (40:30 - 40:52)

He just did it how he normally does it: Road Dogg on Brock Lesnar's F5

Brock Lesnar is one of the strongest wrestlers in WWE, and it wasn't surprising to see him effortlessly hoist Road Dogg for the F5.

The DX legend stressed that while Lesnar did not hurt him with the move, he wanted to find a way to minimize the beating he took from the former Universal Champion.

In addition to being an active wrestler, Brian was also on WWE's writing team and suggested that he sell a kick before taking Brock Lesnar's finisher.

"Brock Lesnar picked me up like it was nothing and controlled me; he took care of me, he took me down flat; I mean, I didn't bump weird," clarified the former WWE Superstar. "So, look, he didn't kill me or didn't hurt me extra. He just did it how he normally does it, but I, because I was on the writing team, it was good to be friends with The King (Jerry Lawler); I said, why don't you hit me with the kick, that way I'll just sell, and until Brock gets there, you and Billy go at it. Then I'll just come up into your F5, so I thought (laughs), that way I don't have to get beat up by him, I just take his finish." (40:53 - 41:37)

