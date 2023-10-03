Former WWE star opens up on the reality behind Roman Reigns' push and The Bloodline angle (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Lloyd Anoa'i recently spoke about Roman Reigns' role in creating The Bloodline.

Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion back in 2020 after aligning himself with Paul Heyman. Since then, he has been taking down any challengers that stood up to him. He also added The Usos and Solo Sikoa to his side to establish one of the most dominant factions in WWE history, The Bloodline.

This week on the UnSKripted podcast, Anoa'i mentioned that after returning, Reigns became a huge star, just as Mr. McMahon had planned for him. He stated that Roman was fond of The Usos since his childhood, and once he was in that position, he also elevated Jimmy and Jey to the next level, leading to one of the best storylines in recent memory.

"He came back just a different person, you know, he was ready to rock and roll. I mean, he was ready to do business then. That was after the SHIELD thing and all that. So, he became that person and that's what Vince McMahon wanted basically. He already told him from day one, he was gonna make him a superstar. So, that was his chance right there and I think he ran with it. So, I think it's great, so him being, you know, in that position he is, he had opportunity to step up the twins with him to make this Bloodline because of course our family is tight, and why not do it? It's just the right thing to do" Anoa'i said. [9:33 - 10:15]

You can watch the full interview here:

Roman Reigns will return to SmackDown soon

Roman Reigns has not been involved in a match on WWE TV since his Tribal Combat with Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023.

After a brutal match with his cousin, The Tribal Chief went off on a sabbatical. However, Paul Heyman has been on SmackDown every week, carrying out his bidding and giving him timely updates on everything that has been happening with The Bloodline.

WWE recently advertised Roman Reigns for the October 13 episode of SmackDown. This will be the first episode of the blue brand after the Fastlane Premium Live Event. It would be interesting to see what The Tribal Chief has to say, given that a lot has happened with the faction since his last appearance.

