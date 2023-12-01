Former WWE star opens up on stellar match against Sheamus that fans will never see 

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) recently spoke about one of his fondest matches in WWE against longtime rival turned friend Sheamus.

Cesaro had an accomplished WWE career, winning the United States Championship and Tag Team Championship multiple times. The Swiss Superman was arguably the strongest man in WWE during his run and was a fan favorite for his incredible feats of strength in the ring.

The wrestling sensation spoke with Metro UK in an exclusive interview this week. He mentioned that he had a stellar match against Sheamus back in the day in a non-televised event in Japan. He claimed the encounter would never make it to television, but it still meant a lot to both stars.

"There’s been matches that I had on non-televised events. There was one with Sheamus in Japan, a match nobody will ever see. But it means a lot to me and him."

Cesaro and Sheamus are former WWE Tag Team Champions

Throughout the summer of 2016, Cesaro and Sheamus were engaged in a bitter rivalry. Mick Foley, the RAW General Manager at the time, decided to put the two stars in a Best of Seven Series.

The two stars fought hard over the seven encounters, and the score was 3-3, with the final match ending in a no-contest. Foley then put the two men in a tag team. This led to a hugely successful run where both stars branded themselves as The Bar won tag team gold multiple times.

He parted ways with WWE in early 2022 after his contract expired. Since then, he has joined AEW and enjoyed a successful run as part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

It will be interesting to see how Claudio's story in the Tony Khan-led promotion unfolds as the company gears up for All In at the historic Wembley stadium in London in 2024.

