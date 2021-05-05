Former WWE star was originally pitched one of Steve Austin's gimmicks [Exclusive]

Former WWE and WCW star Bryan Clark recently revealed how he was originally pitched The Ringmaster gimmick before it went to Steve Austin.

Clark had runs in both WWE and WCW in the 90s and early 2000s including a run alongside Brian Adams as KroniK. The duo found success in WCW's tag team division, winning two Tag Team Championships. They also found success in Japan later where they won the tag titles in All Japan Pro Wrestling.

During an on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bryan Clark was asked about who came up with his famous Adam Bomb gimmick. Clark named former WWE employee Tom Fleming (who now works with Marvel) as the man who came up with the gimmick:

"A guy by the name of Tom Fleming. At the time, he was one of the WWF's top art people. He came up with a lot of... Razor Ramon, a lot of Undertaker art work, all the PPV art work and created a lot of characters. Mine was one he created," said Clark.

Former WWE star Bryan Clark on being pitched a Steve Austin gimmick

Later on in the interview, Bryan Clark revealed that he was pitched two gimmicks when he signed with WWE. One was the Adam Bomb gimmick and the second was a gimmick that Steve Austin went on to portray before he became Stone Cold - the Ringmaster character:

"I've said this before but they pitched me two gimmicks when they signed me - The Ringmaster and Adam Bomb. And I chose Adam Bomb. People are like, 'How's that possible?' Well, this is '93 and they were trademarking any and everything. So they'd had Ringmaster trademarked for a while," said Clark.

During his appearance on UnSKripted, Bryan Clark also discussed how The Undertaker broke character during the match at Unforgiven 2001. You can check that out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.