"90-year-old f*cking corpse with a thong tan line" - Former WWE star blasts Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Paul London is surprised that the allegations against Vince McMahon have surfaced only recently and questioned why superstars have kept quiet.

London signed with WWE in 2003, featuring in the Cruiserweight Division and Tag Team division. He is a three-time tag team champion and one-time Cruiserweight Champion in the company. He was released on November 7, 2008.

Speaking on the latest episode of Rene Dupree's Cafe de Renee podcast, London stated that those coming forward with their allegations against McMahon were afraid because of the power dynamic in the company. He was also surprised that the allegations hadn't surfaced in the last decade.

“I’m shocked this Vince stuff is just now coming out. I haven’t looked up on a lot of it … but I’m surprised it hasn’t come out within the last 10 years. But that just goes to show how afraid people are of the power dynamic where they’re so fearful of losing their job. What does that say about you, if you’re protecting this 90-year-old f*cking corpse with a thong tan line, just because he’s a billionaire?” asked the former tag team champion. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jim Valley @JimValley This may not be the nicest thing to say, but all I can think about is: What horrible thing is The Wall Street Journal is preparing to report on Vince McMahon. There's gotta be something awful coming. This may not be the nicest thing to say, but all I can think about is: What horrible thing is The Wall Street Journal is preparing to report on Vince McMahon. There's gotta be something awful coming.

London also stated that he doesn't doubt that McMahon is capable of what he's alleged to have done.

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE ahead of this week's SmackDown

Weeks after the allegations against him came to light, McMahon announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the company. McMahon had temporarily stepped back as CEO and Chairman of the company after an investigation was ordered against him by the company's Board of Directors.

McMahon has also relinquished his duties as the head of creative, which he continued even after stepping back as CEO and Chairman. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will be the WWE's co-CEOs following the exit of Vince McMahon.

