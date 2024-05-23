Former WWE star Peyton Royce reflects on a moment that made her feel very "nervous"

Former WWE Superstar Peyton Royce, also known as Cassie Lee, has reflected on how nervous she felt when she made her main roster debut. She wasn't alone, as she debuted alongside her friend and former tag team partner, Billie Kay.

Collectively known as The IIconics, the duo left WWE NXT and joined the main roster on the April 10, 2018 episode of SmackDown. They attacked veteran Charlotte Flair, which led to Carmella cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on The Queen to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

During a recent appearance on Ring the Belle, Peyton Royce stated that she was very nervous when she showed up on SmackDown that night, as she didn't have the confidence that she ended up having later on.

"I was shaking in my little boots right there, so nervous. I can even tell watching it back and the way I talk, like I just don't have the confidence that I eventually did have. I was just so nervous, this was basically my dreams coming true in this moment and it was such a huge opportunity for us against Charlotte," said Royce. (H/T - WrestlingInc.)

Peyton Royce says she's open to returning to WWE at the 2025 Royal Rumble

The Aussie star was let go by the company in April 2021 along with Billie Kay. They had a short stint in TNA where they won the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship in their first match.

During the same interview, Peyton Royce was asked if she'd be interested in appearing at next year's Royal Rumble. She replied:

"Yeah, I'm open to it. For sure, would love that. It'd be so good to catch up and... I mean, it's the Royal Rumble, you know? We said no last time because we were still pretty... hurt about it, but I feel healed now, and I feel like I'd love to do that if the opportunity came," Peyton Royce said.

Expand Tweet

Peyton is married to professional wrestler Shawn Spears. The latter competes in WWE NXT and is a former AEW star.