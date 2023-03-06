Former WWE star picks Cody Rhodes' gruesome encounter for major award (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) recently spoke about the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards and Best Match of the Year.

After The American Nightmare made his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he found himself in a rivalry with Seth Rollins. The two stars had a trilogy of stellar matches. However, the exclamation point came at Hell in A Cell when Cody competed with a torn pectoral muscle and managed to come out on top after a gruesome battle.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor Bill Apter on WrestleBinge channel, Matt mentioned that the Hell in A Cell encounter between Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins would be his pick for the best match of the year.

He detailed how the showdown told a story and took the fans on a roller coaster ride.

"My pick is definitely Seth vs. Cody at Hell in A Cell. The story that was told in that match, that real-life story. When Cody took off his jacket, you saw that torn pec, all the blood and the fact that he was able to not just have the match, but have a match of that quality. The story that they told and the emotions that they got from all the fans, that's pro wrestling. So definitely match of the year and it did great things for both of their careers." [From 5:15 - 5:44]

Matt Cardona feels WWE can still make more money out of that match

During the same conversation with Bill Apter, the former WWE star mentioned that the company stands to make more profit out of that encounter in merchandising.

"I'm a merchandise guy, I'm a figure guy. All the merchandise that they're gonna make of Cody with that torn pec, I mean, that's even more dollar signs. So definitely the match of the year." [From 5:47 - 5:55]

Given his background with figures, Matt suggested that the company could pump out more merchandise around the encounter in the form of action figures and t-shirts.

