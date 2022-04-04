Raven reveals details about his latest surgery

Former WWE Hardcore Champion Raven recently revealed that he has undergone knee replacement surgery.

The star kicked off his first tenure with WWE back in 1993 up until the following year. After a six-year gap, he would return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2000. The former champion was involved in notable feuds with Kane and Steve Blackman during his time with the company.

The former Flock member now runs his own podcast called The Raven Effect. He took to Twitter to let people know about his surgery and cited the same as to why his podcast will be delayed this week. The 57-year-old also said that he was whining like a little b**ch following the surgery.

We may be delayed a hair this week as well, but we should have it out sometime Monday. Also, I should be back as well. Sorry for being out but after knee replacement surgery, I was whining like a little bitch Sorry for the delay w/last week’s ep of theRavenEffect Podcast!We may be delayed a hair this week as well, but we should have it out sometime Monday. Also, I should be back as well. Sorry for being out but after knee replacement surgery, I was whining like a little bitch https://t.co/RE5MR4TdGl

Raven fails to recollect wrestling Brock Lesnar

The 27-time Harcore Champion stated that he has no memory of his matches with Brock Lesnar.

The four-time ECW World Tag Team Champion posted a photo on Twitter of himself battling Lesnar but asked the viewers to remind him of it. He has had two encounters with The Beast Incarnate. On January 26, 2002, the legend faced Lesnar on WWE Live. It was Lesnar who came out on top in their first meeting.

Can anyone fill in some details…? I have no recollection of ever being in the ring with Brock Lesnar. I’m 99.99% positive I never had a match with him, ergo, this must be a run-in or photoshop or ?The person who had me sign this for him said his friend took it at a house showCan anyone fill in some details…? https://t.co/03ti7aSnn3

A few days later, the two superstars wrestled each other again at the HWA Tuesday Night Showcase on February 12, 2002. There was no change in the outcome of the match.

