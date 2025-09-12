Former WWE star reacts to constant Brock Lesnar comparisons: "He's his own beast" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux is flattered by all the Brock Lesnar comparisons. The 27-year-old star is one of the fastest-rising sensations in wrestling.
Boudreaux has a distinct look that makes him a formidable competitor in the ring. The star had a decent run with WWE, working in NXT as Harland. He was singled out by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman as the "Next Big Thing." Boudreaux also worked in other major promotions such as MLW and AEW.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Boudreaux mentioned that he was compared to Lesnar from a very early age. He claimed it was a huge honor for him that fans were drawing parallels between him and Lesnar due to their similar look. He noted that Lesnar was a superior athlete and possibly one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. The young star mentioned that while he enjoyed the comparisons, he wanted to carve his own niche in the wrestling world.
"When I was first getting compared to Brock, I was so young, and I was still in high school. To be compared to Brock at such a young age, and obviously, he's probably the best athlete of all time, WWE, NFL, UFC, and the list goes on. But I feel like to this day, it's been about 10-11 years of almost every single day somebody says I'm related to Brock, 'Are you Brock Lesnar's son?' So it's like 11 years, and I'm like, 'I get it.' I do get it because of the height and weight. I mean, we are very, very similar, but we're also very different. He's his own beast. He's possibly the greatest athlete of all time, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. I don't want to be the next Brock Lesnar. I want to be the one and only Parker Boudreaux. And that's what I've been just really developing this character."
Brock Lesnar will be in action later this month. He will face John Cena in a marquee matchup at WWE's historic event, Wrestlepalooza.
