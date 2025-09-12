Former WWE star reacts to constant Brock Lesnar comparisons: "He's his own beast" (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Parker Boudreaux is flattered by all the Brock Lesnar comparisons. The 27-year-old star is one of the fastest-rising sensations in wrestling.

Ad

Boudreaux has a distinct look that makes him a formidable competitor in the ring. The star had a decent run with WWE, working in NXT as Harland. He was singled out by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman as the "Next Big Thing." Boudreaux also worked in other major promotions such as MLW and AEW.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Boudreaux mentioned that he was compared to Lesnar from a very early age. He claimed it was a huge honor for him that fans were drawing parallels between him and Lesnar due to their similar look. He noted that Lesnar was a superior athlete and possibly one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. The young star mentioned that while he enjoyed the comparisons, he wanted to carve his own niche in the wrestling world.

Ad

Trending

"When I was first getting compared to Brock, I was so young, and I was still in high school. To be compared to Brock at such a young age, and obviously, he's probably the best athlete of all time, WWE, NFL, UFC, and the list goes on. But I feel like to this day, it's been about 10-11 years of almost every single day somebody says I'm related to Brock, 'Are you Brock Lesnar's son?' So it's like 11 years, and I'm like, 'I get it.' I do get it because of the height and weight. I mean, we are very, very similar, but we're also very different. He's his own beast. He's possibly the greatest athlete of all time, one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. I don't want to be the next Brock Lesnar. I want to be the one and only Parker Boudreaux. And that's what I've been just really developing this character."

Ad

Ad

Brock Lesnar will be in action later this month. He will face John Cena in a marquee matchup at WWE's historic event, Wrestlepalooza.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!