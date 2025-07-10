Former WWE star reacts to Duke "The Dumpster" Droese scandal: “Nothing about this is good” (Exclusive)

Former WWE star EC3 recently shared his thoughts on the Duke "The Dumpster" Drosese scandal. The ex-wrestler was recently arrested for attempting to purchase child pornography.

Michael Droese was recently arrested by the Warren County, Tennessee. The star was attempting to purchase explicit content on the dark web using cryptocurrency. The transaction was flagged by Coinbase, and the authorities were alerted.

This week on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 mentioned it was a shocking and tragic incident. The star detailed that it was disturbing to see a beloved ex-WWE wrestler like Droese trying to purchase child sexual assault content. He felt like there was possibly a bigger picture where authorities were trying to lure in these perpetrators using traps and then convicting them.

"Nothing about this is good. If I hate anything more than sexual assault, it's probably pedophilia. So, and you can edit that out if you need to. But, I mean, the idea, because there's a lot of amateur, kind of like, child trafficking, you know, undercover guys that, lure these dudes into traps and then confront them with all the evidence and video, and then the cops are on standby. You can imagine Duke 'The Dumpster' Droese on, like, a Chris Hansen special." [From 2:18 onwards]

The ex-WWE star was later released after posting bail for $10,000. His charges were classified as attempted since he did not complete the transaction.

