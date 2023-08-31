Former WWE star reacts to being left off the advertisement for upcoming event

Former WWE star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently reacted to his name being left off an ad for Game Changer Wrestling's Crushed Up event.

GCW is one of the prominent independent promotions in the American independent circuit. The company brands itself as "The Last Outlaws of Pro Wrestling." The promotion is known for its hard-hitting, ruthless brand of hardcore wrestling and shoot-style matches.

The company is slated to organize its Crushed Up event on September 10 at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, NY. Matt Cardona is also scheduled to be at the event.

However, his name was omitted from a recent tweet by GCW. The former WWE star took notice and responded with a cheeky tweet. He claimed that he was probably grouped along with the "plus more" section in the ad.

"Lol I guess I’m +more," he wrote.

Some of the matches advertised for the event include Joey Janela vs. Alex Coughlin, Maki Itoh vs. Killer Kelly, Tony Deppen vs. Francesco Akira, Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason, and Mike Bailey vs. Rina Yamashita. The broadcast will air on FITE TV.

Matt Cardona has a successful WWE career

The self-proclaimed Indie God is having a career resurgence in the independent circuit after his release in 2020. His departure marked an end to his 15-year career with the company, where he rubbed shoulders with legends such as Edge and John Cena.

As Zack Ryder, Cardona won the United States Championship, Intercontinental Title, WWE & the RAW Tag Team Championships. He had some huge WrestleMania moments where he captured the Intercontinental Title and the RAW Tag Titles with his best friend Curt Hawkins.

After his release, Cardona has become one of the hottest free agents and has made major appearances in wrestling events all over the world.

It's interesting to note that his wife, Chelsea Green, is with the company, and Matt has teased a return several times.

