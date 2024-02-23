Former WWE star reacts to retiring at 25 years old

A former WWE Superstar has reacted to a tweet stating that she retired at 25 years of age. The star being referred to is Kelly Kelly.

Kelly was an active superstar in WWE from 2006 to 2012. She was insanely popular among fans back then and won the Divas Title on one occasion.

Interestingly, Kelly Kelly was released from her contract in 2012, at the age of 25. A Twitter handle pointed out the fact that the veteran retired at a young age. The 37-year-old star noticed the tweet and responded to it as well with a sassy emoji.

Kelly Kelly returned to WWE in 2018

Kelly Kelly made a big return in the first-ever WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match in 2018 which was won by Asuka. She went on to compete in two more Royal Rumble matches in 2020 and 2022.

Back in 2019, Kelly Kelly had a chat with Lilian Garcia on her podcast, Chasing Glory. She opened up in detail about her life following her retirement.

"I never got to grow up really. When I retired, I was 25. I was in a relationship and he was on the road, since he played hockey, and I was like what do I do with my life? What do I want to do? I became like a housewife. I was cooking and I was taking care of his two daughters. It was fulfilling, but I needed something for me. Luckily WAGS (the television shown on E!) came, and that really helped me transition. I wouldn't have known what to do if it wasn't for that show, because I was so bored. I enjoyed it. It let me get out that entertainment bug that I had in wrestling. I was able to channel that into WAGS. I had a lot of fun with it." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Kelly Kelly garnered a massive fanbase during her short stint as a professional wrestler. The wrestling veteran is married to bodybuilder Joe Coba. She gave birth to twins in September last year.

