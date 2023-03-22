Former WWE star reacts to rumor that he could return after three years on RAW after WrestleMania 39

A report has come out stating that Matt Cardona might return to WWE soon, and the popular star has responded to it as well.

Matt Cardona's 15-year run in WWE ended in 2020 when he was let go by the company. He has done incredibly well for himself on the independent scene since then.

A report recently came out stating that Cardona could make his return on the RAW post-WrestleMania 39. The report added that the show won't feature many surprises but might include an NXT call-up.

A tweet highlighting the report came to Matt Cardona's notice, and he had an interesting response:

"Well damn…I record @MajorWFPod on Mondays."

How did fans react to Matt Cardona's response to WWE return rumors?

Matt Cardona's tweet received a bunch of responses from fans. Check out what fans had to say to him on Twitter:

Kurt Zamora: "Instead of bringing your video camera to the ring to film for ZTLIS, this run just bring your podcast equipment to the ring to record Major Pod"

Aaron @Aaron_Lafond @TheMattCardona





Cardona took on Bobby Lashley on the March 9, 2020, episode of RAW and suffered a defeat that night. A month later, he was released from the company along with several other talents.

Here's what he had to say about a possible return in the future:

"I'm not trying to get back to WWE. But I'd lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden — of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 — that's the area code for Stamford, Connecticut — of course I'd pick up. But right now I'm focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen if Cardona ends up making a big return three years after his release. If Cardona returns, it would be interesting to see how Triple H handles his character on the main roster.

What do you think? Do you see Matt Cardona returning on the RAW after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

