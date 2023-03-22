Former WWE star reacts to rumor that he could return after three years on RAW after WrestleMania 39

A report has come out stating that Matt Cardona might return to WWE soon, and the popular star has responded to it as well.
Matt Cardona's 15-year run in WWE ended in 2020 when he was let go by the company. He has done incredibly well for himself on the independent scene since then.
A report recently came out stating that Cardona could make his return on the RAW post-WrestleMania 39. The report added that the show won't feature many surprises but might include an NXT call-up.
A tweet highlighting the report came to Matt Cardona's notice, and he had an interesting response:
"Well damn…I record @MajorWFPod on Mondays."
How did fans react to Matt Cardona's response to WWE return rumors?
Matt Cardona's tweet received a bunch of responses from fans. Check out what fans had to say to him on Twitter:
Cardona took on Bobby Lashley on the March 9, 2020, episode of RAW and suffered a defeat that night. A month later, he was released from the company along with several other talents.
Here's what he had to say about a possible return in the future:
"I'm not trying to get back to WWE. But I'd lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden — of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 — that's the area code for Stamford, Connecticut — of course I'd pick up. But right now I'm focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible." [H/T WrestlingInc]
It remains to be seen if Cardona ends up making a big return three years after his release. If Cardona returns, it would be interesting to see how Triple H handles his character on the main roster.
What do you think? Do you see Matt Cardona returning on the RAW after WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.