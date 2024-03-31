Former WWE star recalls awkward backstage interaction he had with Cain Velasquez about Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

There aren't many athletes who've seemingly conquered both MMA and pro wrestling, with Brock Lesnar being among the rare few who've done it. EC3 recently revealed a story involving Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals, Cain Velasquez.

Having arrived in the WWE in 2019 with a lot of hype, Cain Velasquez was known as one of UFC's most feared heavyweights, who also had a victory over Brock inside the Octagon. After Velasquez switched to pro wrestling, he was given a chance in the Stamford-based company, where he trained at the world-renowned Performance Center and improved inside the squared circle.

EC3 was also at one of Velasquez's sessions at the WWE PC, where he revealed an exchange he had with the former UFC Heavyweight Champion. While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Carter recalled being at Performance Center during a shot wherein they were playing the theme songs of various stars.

When Lesnar's entrance theme played, EC3 looked towards Velasquez and reminded him about his victory over The Beast Incarnate. To the former TNA star's surprise, he got a rather awkward response:

"Funny, quick story. We were at the Performance Center, and we're all in the gym, and they are filming a video, they hadn't used licensed music, so they were playing westlers' theme songs, and Brock's song came on. He was sitting there, working out next to me, and I'm like, 'Hey.' [He goes], 'Yeah'. 'You beat him.' He's like, 'What do you mean?' [laughs]. I'm like, 'it's Brock Lesnar's theme song.'" [From 3:10 onwards]

Cain Velasquez probably had no clue about Brock Lesnar's theme song, and he can't be blamed either, as he was new to WWE at the time.

The history between Cain Velasquez and Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate ruled the UFC Heavyweight division until Cain Velasquez came about and spoiled his party in 2010.

At UFC 121, Lesnar put his UFC Heavyweight Title on the line against Velasquez and lost in the first round. Cain ended Brock's run and won the Knockout of the Year for his performance against the WWE star.

Cain Velasquez picked up a few major victories in the UFC before multiple reasons forced him to retire from MMA, thus opening the door to his WWE signing.

The pro wrestling giant wasted no time putting Velasquez in a top match as he debuted against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel.

In a shocking turn of events, Lesnar squashed Velasquez in a brief WWE Championship match and won via submission. Unfortunately for Cain, his showdown with Brock was his first and last televised WWE match.

