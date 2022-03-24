"My heart dropped and I couldn't believe it" - Former WWE star recalls John Laurinaitis firing her

Former WWE Superstar B-Fab recently spoke out about being fired by John Laurinaitis.

B-Fab was a member of Hit Row during both the tail-end of the brand's black-and-gold era and NXT 2.0. The group received a call-up to WWE's main roster and was drafted to the SmackDown brand. However, they soon got released, with B-Fab receiving the news 15 days before her stablemates.

On the latest edition of The Angle Podcast, B-Fab recalled the exact nature of her dismissal and her conversation with WWE official John Laurinaitis.

She was taken aback when Johnny Ace informed her about the news, as she expected to be back on the road with Hit Row the following week. It was then explained to that her termination was due to budget cuts.

"I’m like, ‘okay cool, he’s going to tell me what’s going on. Why they didn’t need me this week, the boys are doing something small, whatever it is, just tell me, I will be there with them next week.’ Then he tells me that I am released. My heart dropped and I couldn’t believe it. He’s like, ‘oh it’s budget cuts,’ and I kept hearing it is my wrestling level compared to everyone else." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Does B-Fab still team with Hit Row outside of WWE?

Though they were briefly inactive, the group formerly known as Hit Row have indeed appeared together outside of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Now known as HitMakerZ, the group appeared for the Indie promotion MCW Pro Wrestling and is also scheduled to appear at an upcoming GCW show.

MCW Pro Wrestling @MCWWrestling



The future’s so bright @TehutiMiles kept his shades on



📸 @TheMGCMedia Hit Row aka Hit Makerz made their return to the ring this past Saturday in Tag Team actionThe future’s so bright @TehutiMiles kept his shades on Hit Row aka Hit Makerz made their return to the ring this past Saturday in Tag Team action🔥The future’s so bright @TehutiMiles kept his shades on 😎📸 @TheMGCMedia https://t.co/laYc6FKsKs

One of the group members and former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland (FKA Isaiah "Swerve" Scott) recently debuted in All Elite Wrestling.

What do you think of B-Fab's comments? Where would you like to see the group pop up next? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

