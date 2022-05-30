Former WWE Superstar recalls major Floyd Mayweather plans almost falling through

Former WWE Superstar Big Show (aka Paul Wight) revealed he wasn't originally supposed to face Floyd Mayweather at WrestleMania 24.

The AEW star locked horns with the boxing megastar at The Show of Shows. The encounter was a No Disqualification Match, with Mayweather winning after landing multiple chair shots, finishing off the giant with brass knuckles.

However, The Big Show revealed on Submission Radio that the bout was originally supposed to be a tag team match. The former champion was to team up with the boxer to take on Batista and Rey Mysterio.

Wight added that injuries to Rey Mysterio and Batista derailed the original plans:

“Originally, I think that was supposed to be Floyd against Batista and Rey [Mysterio]. It was supposed to be a tag originally and then there was a series of injuries. I think Dave [Batista] got hurt really bad, either tore a lat or a bicep and the same thing happened with Rey, and all this happened before we got to kick the angle off. So when they presented the opportunity, hey, will you work with him one-on-one? I’m like, hell yes, I’ll work with him, whatever you guys want to do." (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Big Show (Paul Wight) suggested Floyd Mayweather break his nose

The WWE legend and Floyd Mayweather feud started at No Way Out in 2008 when the latter assaulted the giant.

Paul was about to chokeslam Rey Mysterio when Mayweather made his way to the ring from the crowd and landed a series of strikes to the head, breaking the Big Show's nose in the process.

The former WWE star revealed that he suggested the boxer break his nose. Paul added that he's grateful for the opportunity to work with Money Mayweather:

“It was a shoot. He punched me in the nose, I told him to break it. I mean, I don’t know how you work that, like, I mean, I’m sorry, I guess I said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and punch my nose.’ I said not to shove it down the back of my head, but if you can tap it, [go ahead]. I mean, to get a chance to work with probably one of the greatest fighters of all-time, certainly one of the greatest defensive fighters of all-time. To work with Floyd [Mayweather] and to have that opportunity for that spotlight at WrestleMania – I mean, that whole thing changed."

The encounter between the two was one of the best celebrity matches in the history of WWE. The bout was eventually won by Mayweather, who had the help of his sidekicks, a chair, and a brass knuckle.

