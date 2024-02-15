Former WWE star recalls upsetting Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens in real life

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens are two of WWE's most prominent stars right now. In a recent interview, former developmental talent Josh Bredl recalled how he once upset several main roster members, including Owens and Rhodes.

Bredl, formerly known as Bronson Matthews, is best known for winning the Tough Enough reality show in 2015. A year later, he caused controversy on social media when he referred to former WWE faction The Social Outcasts as "The Social Jobbers." At the time, the group consisted of Adam Rose, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, and Heath Slater.

Eight years on from the online post, Bredl said on Developmentally Speaking that he legitimately annoyed a lot of people in WWE:

"Boom, it trended, went viral. Kevin Owens, all these weirdos that literally are [superstars]. Even Kevin Owens, a superstar but mid. I don't know, some people might like him but he's not on like the Michael Jordan poster. He's like a guy in the mud, like the average blue collar guy (…) He's p****d. Stardust is p****d. The 'I got kids' guy [Heath Slater] is p****d." [20:58 – 21:26]

Cody Rhodes responded by calling Bredl a "d**k" before telling him to "enjoy dressing in the hall." Kevin Owens also replied to Bredl's post, predicting that he would "fizzle out" of the wrestling business.

In wrestling, the word "jobber" is used to describe someone who loses most of their matches. The term "enhancement talent" is more commonly used in modern-day wrestling, with "jobber" viewed by many as derogatory and outdated.

Josh Bredl thinks Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens inadvertently helped him

In 2016, Josh Bredl was honing his craft at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, while waiting for an opportunity on television.

Although Breld's viral post was widely criticized, it fit the character he was trying to play at the time. He also believes Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' responses helped him gain attention:

"All these dudes are p****d and they're like tweeting about it," Bredl continued. "They're putting me over, but they don't wanna put me over. They're trying to bury me, but in reality they're putting me over because this Tough Enough guy put this weird tweet out that could have got like blown away in the dust. They all retweeted, weigh in on it. It puts me over, but they don't use that over momentum to squash me [on television] or something." [21:27 – 21:50]

Bredl was banned from NXT locker rooms following his social media post. In 2017, he left WWE after two years with the company.

