Details on former WWE star refusing to lose two-minute match against The Undertaker

Shane Douglas quit WCW in 1990 after being instructed to lose against WWE legend The Undertaker in a two-minute match.

Before joining WWE, The Undertaker was known as “Mean” Mark Callous in WCW. The towering superstar, managed at the time by Teddy Long, often defeated his opponents in quick fashion with his heart punch finisher.

Speaking to WSI’s James Romero, Douglas said he tried to find former WCW commentator Jim Ross backstage before a show one time. He then found out via Long that he was due to work as a glorified enhancement talent later that night:

“I go looking for Jim Ross. As I’m looking for Jim Ross, I run into Teddy Long and Undertaker, Mark Callous then. He [Teddy Long] is a manager at this point. He’s like, ‘Yeah, Shane, tonight you’ll be working with Mark Callous. He’s gonna beat you in two minutes with a heart punch.’ I went, ‘I’ll put him over but I won’t put him over that way.’” [1:08-1:27]

Douglas’ first WCW run is best remembered for his tag team partnership with John Laurinaitis, formerly known as Johnny Ace. The two men went by the name The Dynamic Dudes and worked with tag teams such as The Fabulous Freebirds and The Midnight Express.

Shane Douglas walked out before his match against The Undertaker

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing I remember when Jim Ross would say on commentary in WCW back in 1990 how "Mean" Mark Callous had a fondness for Ozzy Osbourne and pet snakes:it lent some insight into the mind of the young,dark bruiser whose best days were ahead of him,albeit with a totally different character I remember when Jim Ross would say on commentary in WCW back in 1990 how "Mean" Mark Callous had a fondness for Ozzy Osbourne and pet snakes:it lent some insight into the mind of the young,dark bruiser whose best days were ahead of him,albeit with a totally different character https://t.co/EnM50OWMnL

Shane Douglas eventually found Jim Ross, who told him that Teddy Long “had it all screwed up.” The current AEW announcer advised him to seek clarification from then-WCW booker Jody Hamilton.

Although Douglas usually got along with Hamilton, their subsequent conversation resulted in him immediately leaving WCW:

“He said, ‘Shane, you’ll do what you’re told tonight and like it.’ I said to him, ‘Then watch me walk the hell out of here.’ Then I threw a garbage can at him and go and get my bag. Tom Zenk, Brian Pillman, and Johnny Ace all tried to stop me and said, ‘Don’t walk out on this contract.’” [1:50-2:11]

Douglas added that he had already spoken to Vince McMahon’s right-hand man, Pat Patterson, about joining WWE. He ultimately ended up signing for McMahon’s company in 1990 before later returning to WCW between 1992-1993 and 1999-2001.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit WSI and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Arjun