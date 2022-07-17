'I don't want to fly too close to the sun' - Former WWE star is reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez, best known for being Alberto Del Rio's manager/ring announcer, is seemingly reluctant to manage Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been a formidable duo for many years. Heyman recently left his former client's side and is now aligned with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. This presents a massive opportunity for someone to fill the veteran's massive shoes and assume the role of The Beast's mouthpiece.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rodriguez said that while he loves challenges, this one may be far too big for him:

"Hey, listen, it would be super hard to fill Paul Heyman's shoes. I don't know...I'm always up for challenges. I do love a good challenge, but that's a tough one man. I feel like...who's that Greek God who had the wings and flew too close to the sun? Icarus. I don't want to fly too close to the sun on that one. [Laughs]." (9.37-10.05)

Brock Lesnar is in for possibly the biggest fight of his WWE career at SummerSlam

At WWE SummerSlam 2022, Brock Lesnar will face off against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match. But this clash is extra exciting because Theory has the Money in the Bank contract. He has made it clear that he intends to cash in when the two bulls are exhausted.

No, Ricardo Rodriguez will not be a part of the said event, but he has a massive indie date coming up on August 20th. Catch him in action with Rob Van Dam, Alberto El Patron, Fandango, Santino Marella, and many others in Lancaster, PA.

