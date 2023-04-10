Former WWE star reveals he's sober now (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Buff Bagwell recently revealed that he's sober now and was looking forward to helping those around him overcome addiction.

Bagwell got an auspicious start to his career as he joined WCW in 1991, mere months after entering the wrestling business. Though he struggled to break out as a singles star in the promotion, he became a five-time WCW Tag Team Champion. Buff Bagwell remained with WCW until it was acquired by WWE in 2001.

However, his stint with the global juggernaut was short, as he left the company just a few months later. Buff Bagwell has battled with addiction in recent years, though he's finally come clean and is sober now. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Mac Davis, Bagwell revealed that sobriety has changed his life.

The former WWE star also explained how he was keen to help others in his vicinity come clean and find their way out of addiction.

"I'm clean, which is the most important thing, man. My sobriety at this time has been an eye-opening thing for me and really, really been life-changing for me. My recovery too. Motivational stuff is what I wanna do. I want to give back to those people that I remember were digging for me, and I wanna show them there's a way out of this mess of addiction and there's a way out easily," said Buff Bagwell. [1:00 - 1:23]

Former WWE star Buff Bagwell wants to pay back

Furthermore, Buff Bagwell mentioned that though it can consume time, it is possible to overcome addiction if one is dedicated.

Speaking during the same interview, the former WWE star also said he wanted to pay back everyone who supported him in his trying times.

"It's a little bit of dedication; it's some time involved. But at the same time, if I can do it, anybody can do it. I really believe that with all my heart. Paying back is the key. But at the same time, man, I'm seven months clean. With that said, I have got a new thing coming up in April and after that, I'm going to be back in the ring again," added Bagwell. [1:24 - 1:42]

Marcus Bagwell 🎩 @Marcbuffbagwell 117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I'm on the right path. #thankful 117 days sober. My walk of sobriety has just begun but I have learned so much in just a few months! Thank you to all those who continue to support me. Sharing my experience on my cameos and at recent live events has been a huge part of knowing I'm on the right path. #thankful https://t.co/p7dvruxmtr

It's no secret that Buff Bagwell was one of the most charismatic performers of his time, and fans are pleased to see him in great physical and mental condition.

