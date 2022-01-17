Rhyno opened up about an incident that happened during his first run in WWE, where Stephanie McMahon noticed that he was drunk.

He joined Vince McMahon's company in 2001 after ECW was bought by WWE. He had a four-year run with the promotion, which ended in 2005, before he returned a decade later to have another four-year stint. The one-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion is currently part of the IMPACT Wrestling roster.

On the Talk'N Shop show, one-time United States Champion Rhyno narrated an anecdote that happened in 2004 when he was caught drunk by Stephanie McMahon:

"We're leaving, I'm riding with Christian and we had a late flight, it was an afternoon show. I don't why, but I was throwing waters in my bag, I couldn't take them on the plane, I was just throwing them in the bag and staggering. [Stephanie] comes up and is like, 'Rhyno, are you okay?' She wanted to make sure I wasn't pilled up, you could smell the alcohol on me. I thought, 'Shit, what a buzzkill.'"

He believes that his friendship with her helped him get away with being drunk:

"I think it's because we developed that friendship, [WWE] didn't say anything to me. I was like, 'Yeah, grabbing a few waters, waiting on Christian (Cage), he's driving.'" said the ex-WWE star. (H/T Fightful)

Rhyno went on to explain that he not only had a good friendship with Stephanie McMahon, but Triple H also liked him.

Rhyno aligned with Stephanie during the Invasion angle in WWE

Stephanie McMahon, the ECW owner during the Invasion angle, joined forces with her brother Shane McMahon, who was the WCW owner, to form The Alliance faction. Rhyno was one of the members of Team ECW/WCW, who faced the Vince McMahon-led Team WWF at the Invasion pay-per-view.

He then feuded with Chris Jericho, resulting in a match between the two at SummerSlam 2001. Y2J made Rhyno tap out after putting him in the Walls of Jericho.

