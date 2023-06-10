Former WWE star and rival spills the beans on how Tommaso Ciampa actually is like in real life (Exclusive)

It's been a while since the WWE Universe has seen Tommaso Ciampa in action. Beyond his intimating on-screen gimmick, as revealed by EC3, his fans will be glad to know what Tommaso is like behind the scenes.

Beginning his pro wrestling journey in 2005, The Blackheart has worked incredibly hard to reach WWE, where he is recognized as one of the most accomplished names in NXT history.

Amidst rumors of Tommaso Ciampa's impending RAW return, EC3 revealed that his former NXT rival was a great guy when the cameras stopped rolling. Calling Ciampa a "super loyal and dedicated family man," EC3 had high praise for the 38-year-old superstar on this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws:

"He's a hell of a guy. He's a super loyal and dedicated family man. He has got a great dry wit about him. We would train a lot at the 'dumps.' So he was one of the dumb boys where we'd really get after it and throw some weights around. Super-dedicated and super-focused on the work that he does and his craft, and he is just a loving father." [From 00:50 to 01:13]

Check out the entire episode below:

EC3 says Tommaso Ciampa has the look of a genuine "supervillain"

After being in an incredibly successful tag team with Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa took his career to the next level by showcasing his worth as a heel in NXT.

He boasts of having one of the more impressive NXT title reigns, and many hoped The Blackheart would get a fair shot at making a name for himself on RAW and SmackDown. Ciampa might have established a reputation for his ruthless wrestling gimmick, but as EC3 confirmed, the superstar was the exact opposite of his kayfabe personality in real life.

Carter said that equipped with an enviable physique and a shaved head, Ciampa has the readymade look of a true villain:

"But (scoffs sarcastically), what a bad dude, right? No, he's a super-caliber human being and also, I think, extremely talented. He has a shaved head and is full-jacked; he looks like a supervillain. I'm a big Ciampa fan." [From 01:14 to 01:32]

Are you also a big fan of Ciampa? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

WWE Hall of Famer reacts to CM Punk's big return right here

Poll : 0 votes