Former WWE star's character in upcoming movie is inspired by The Undertaker 

The Undertaker is the inspiration behind Lana's (aka CJ Perry) character in her upcoming movie.

Lana was let go by the company on June 2, 2021. The Ravishing One has been quite busy ever since being released by WWE and regularly updates her fans about her non-wrestling projects.

Lana has been a part of a bunch of movies and has another movie coming out shortly. While speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, Lana opened up about the same and revealed that she will be playing the role of an assassin in the movie.

The former WWE Superstar added that her character was inspired by none other than The Undertaker.

“I also have a movie coming out with Paramount. I can’t give all the details yet, but I’m playing an assassin. And I’m super excited because I’m one of the lead assassins in it. It’s definitely a cool departure from WWE where I was always in pink and getting my a** whooped. There I’m whooping all these big men’s a**es, and I’m in black. And it’s actually, the character was inspired from The Undertaker.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Lana once took an in-character jibe at The Undertaker

Back in 2018, The Deadman faced Rusev (aka Miro) in a Casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia. The match lasted about 10 minutes and ended with the WWE veteran putting Rusev in the casket.

Shortly before the match, though, Lana took a shot at the former WWE Champion by stating that Rusev would bury him in the sands of Saudi Arabia.

"After much thought, I have notified @WWE officials that I have changed my mind. @RusevBUL will celebrate #RusevDay by burying The Undertaker in the sands of Saudi Arabi and will win the Casket Match at #WWEGRR ! #RusevCrush ! Have a Happy Rusev Day !"

Now that Lana has revealed this interesting tidbit about her upcoming movie role, many WWE fans would be interested in seeing how it plays out on the big screen. Lana would also love nothing but to know what The Phenom thinks about her character.

