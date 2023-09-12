Former WWE star's head hit the ground in unplanned scary fall during in-ring return from retirement; provides injury update

A former WWE star and a veteran of the company was involved in a scary spot during a recent match after her return from retirement. It was the first match for her in around two years, and things went wrong, scaring fans. Now, Gail Kim has provided an update on Twitter.

Wrestling can see things go wrong very quickly. WWE veteran Gail Kim returned from retirement and was present at the IMPACT 1000 show, where she participated in a match.

However, when a former rival pulled her out of the ring, things went south as she fell. The fall was unplanned, and Kim hurt her head badly during the move. It looked terrifying as she fell directly on her head, with the impact shaking most fans to their core.

After fans expressed their concerns for the star, Kim took to Twitter to tell them she was fine. She said she woke up seeing the fans worried and had just been rattled.

"I’m ok just so everyone knows and is updated. I woke up to a lot of people concerned. So yes, I got rattled but I’m ok."

The star provided an update on herself.

Thankfully, she appears to be fine at the moment, and fans can breathe a sigh of relief for the former WWE star.

Sportskeeda wishes the veteran a swift recovery from the unplanned fall.

