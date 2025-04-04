Former WWE star's next appearance confirmed after recent release

A former WWE star was recently released from the company. Her next appearance is now confirmed.

Ad

Sonya Deville was part of the WWE roster for several years. After competing on season six of Tough Enough, she earned a contract with the Stamford-based promotion. She started wrestling on NXT for two years before she was moved to the main roster, where she formed a team with Mandy Rose. On the main roster, she got lost in the shuffle of the women's division. Even after spending several years on the main roster, Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Titles once but got injured during her reign.

Ad

Trending

When she returned from injury, she formed Pure Fusion Collective with Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Despite being featured regularly on TV, WWE didn't renew her contract earlier this year, and she was released from the company.

According to PWInsider, Sonya Deville will attend Invicta 61 this Friday at the Grand Hotel & Casino in Shawnee, Oklahoma. However, her reason for attending is still unknown.

Ad

Sonya Deville says Ronda Rousey's arrival in WWE impacted her career

Despite having an MMA background, it's surprising that Sonya Deville was never pushed since she can legitimately handle herself in the ring. However, it looks like Ronda Rousey's arrival in WWE in 2018 impacted her career as she had the same background and was a bigger star.

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Sonya Deville explained that she was the first woman in the Stamford-based promotion to have an MMA background. However, that was no longer the case when Ronda Rousey joined the promotion.

Ad

"When I first started, I was the first female with the MMA background, and so it was cool when that was my character," Deville explained. "But then, as my character started to evolve, we started to drop the MMA stuff. It was around the time they started to sign Ronda [Rousey], Shayna [Baszler], Jessamyn [Duke], and Marina [Shafir]—the Four Horsewomen of MMA. And so, I was fine departing from that part of my personality and character because I have other stuff to offer. Let them be the forefront of the MMA movement."

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Sonya Deville.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback