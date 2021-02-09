Former WWE Star Sarah Rowe gives birth to a boy 

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion and the husband of Sarah Rowe, Erik of the Viking Raiders has announced the birth of the couple's newborn son.

Erik posted the news on his official Twitter page, along with a picture of the baby. His name is Raymond Cash Rowe.

Raymond Cash Rowe

8lbs 11oz 21.75”



After 44hrs of labor both mama and baby are happy and safe.



In addition to sharing the picture and the baby's name, Erik announced that Sarah Rowe is healthy after the delivery. He stated that she was in labor for 44 hours. Erik also revealed Raymond's height and weight.

Sarah Rowe announced in June last year that the couple was expecting a child. Rowe and Erik had a revealed the gender of the child on their YouTube channel, and they also declared that they would call the newborn "Baby Cash."

Sarah Rowe worked for WWE for several years as Sarah Logan

Sarah Logan in WWE

Rowe officially signed with WWE in 2016, but she made a few appearances as an enhancement talent or as an extra before she started working in NXT. She eventually finally found her place as a member of the Riott Squad alongside Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott.

Compared to her stablemates, Sarah Rowe was often underappreciated, as she was rarely the center of attention in the group. Still, the Riott Squad was extremely popular with the WWE Universe. Rowe's WWE career ended shortly after the company broke up the trio.

Rowe was released from WWE last April due to a wave of releases that was caused by budget cuts. She announced her retirement from pro wrestling a few months later.

Rowe remains close with her Riott Squad ppartners, and sheis active on social media.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to congratulate the couple on this wonderful news.