Former WWE star says The Rock is "sick" and "twisted" like him (Exclusive)

EC3 recently praised The Rock for his dedication towards fitness by citing the example of the training sessions he underwent for Black Adam.

It's no secret that Dwayne Johnson is one of the fittest stars in Hollywood today. He regularly shares his workout pictures and clips on Instagram for fans. Those who have watched his recent DC Universe tentpole movie, Black Adam, might have noticed The Rock going shirtless for a few scenes.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 pointed out how Johnson didn't have to undergo such strenuous workout sessions. The former WWE star explained that thanks to the advanced CGI, the makers would have made him look jacked regardless. However, the fact that The Rock worked his "a** off" for the shoot speaks volumes about his dedication to his craft.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion added that when it comes to fitness, The Rock was just as "sick" and "twisted" as he is.

"Like he put up six months worth of workouts for two shirtless scenes in Black Adam. Dude, it's Hollywood, it's CGI, you're jacked. You don't have to be the most conditioned person on the planet for that one day for this movie shoot because, you know, they'll make you look like that anyways. But he does that because he's sick, twisted, demented, psychotic, like me," said EC3. (6:56 - 7:23)

The Rock has worked hard to make a name for himself

The Brahma Bull didn't achieve stardom in WWE or Hollywood overnight, but it was incredibly hard to make his dreams come true. On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Harvey Wippleman revealed how The Rock was without any money and house when starting out in the wrestling business.

"Fast forward to when he was 25, it's when he broke into the wrestling business. That's when Rocky [Johnson] called me again and said, 'Guess what? My son's breaking into the business and he's starting out there in Memphis. He doesn't have any money and no place to stay.' And I said, 'He does have a place to stay,'" said Harvey Wippleman.

Wippleman also disclosed that Johnson stayed with him in Memphis for a few months until he made some money and found accommodation for himself.

