"They didn't want to do it" - Former WWE star says top nWo members blocked his push in WCW (Exclusive)

Scott Putski has revealed that he didn't get a push in WCW due to resistance from the New World Order. The former WWF/E star appeared on this week's UnSKripted and spoke about his brief run in World Championship Wrestling.

Putski signed with the company after working sporadically for Vince McMahon, and he recalled initially being in line for a prominent spot. Veterans like Paul Orndorff and Kevin Sullivan wanted Scott Putski to get bigger opportunities on TV, but influential nWo members had different ideas.

The iconic faction allegedly used their backstage powers to block Putski's rise as he was seen as a "threat." Here's what Scott Putski told Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda's weekly Q&A show:

"You had guys like Paul Orndorff, you know, who was a big guy for me, and Kevin Sullivan was a big guy that wanted to help me get pushed, and they didn't want to do it, man," revealed Scott Putski. "If you're any type of threat, they didn't work it. 'We're getting sh** from the guys up top.'" [33:58 - 34:21]

Scott Putski on the real reason behind WCW's downfall

World Championship Wrestling's TV ratings witnessed a steep decline after Mankind's memorable world title victory in January 1999. Vince McMahon eventually purchased WCW in 2001 as WWE's rivals failed in their efforts to regain some stability.

Scott Putski said that WCW's reliance on older talent and the lack of change behind the scenes led to WWE's return to the top.

Putski noted that while Vince McMahon focused on creating new stars, World Championship Wrestling stuck to the nWo, which didn't end favorably for the Ted Turner-led organization.

"That's when Vince killed the WCW; it was because, while they kept rehashing the nWo and Hogan and all those old dudes, he was building his new stars," Putski highlighted. "So, once people got tired of it, I mean, you could only do so much. It was every week. Every week for two hours was the nWo show. I mean, all day long! They were in every segment they were running in, and it was horrible." [33:27 - 33:52]

T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ @TommySledge ON THIS DAY in 1996 — Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and the late Scott Hall changed the wrestling world at WCW's Bash at the Beach #NWO ON THIS DAY in 1996 — Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash and the late Scott Hall changed the wrestling world at WCW's Bash at the Beach #NWO https://t.co/6k5yP6noSn

While nWo played a vital role in WCW's incredible growth, the stable has also been held responsible for the promotion going out of business during the tail end of the 1990s.

Do you agree with Scott Putski's comments on the fall of the now-defunct promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far