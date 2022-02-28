Former WWE star says Vince McMahon jokingly hit him when he had a concussion

Former WWE star Renee Dupree recently shared a shocking story about when Vince McMahon got drunk while they were all on the airplane.

He opened up on how he suffered a concussion during one of the matches right before getting on the flight. He then revealed that Vince McMahon got drunk along with JBL.

Speaking about the incident during his latest appearance on Cafe de Rene, Dupree discussed his injury and said that Vince McMahon knew about his broken nose:

“We’re in Nashville; it was a tag team match. Me and Kenzo (Suzuki) against Eddie and Booker. Booker gives me a back elbow, busts my nose, knocks me the f**k out, right? My nose is broken; there’s blood everywhere. I’m f*****g out of it, right? So I go up to Vince after, I go, ‘I just broke my nose.’ And he says, ‘Oh, you must be in pain.’"

He then went on to say that the WWE Chairman hit him in the head with a pillow a little later on and his nose started bleeding:

“So they make their way behind me, right? Now mind you, I have a concussion, broken nose. All of a sudden, I feel ‘bam!’ right in the back of the head. Dude my f*****g nose starts bleeding. Oh, by the way, we had to wear army helmets and bulletproof vests because we’re headed into a war zone and it’s Vince. Vince had rolled up one of those big pillows, you know, you sleep on. But you know if you tie it up and you swing it, that sh-t can hurt.” (h/t WrestlingInc)

He also said that Vince McMahon and JBL got drunk on the same flight and were involved in various other antics, even involving a sleeping cameraman. Dupree termed their pranks "college, middle school, high school s**t."

Vince McMahon reportedly set for a huge in-ring return at WWE WrestleMania

The latest reports have claimed Vince McMahon will make an in-ring return at WrestleMania this year. He is expected to work an angle with SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee.

Reports started making rounds on after it was confirmed that Vince McMahon would be the next guest on The Pat McAfee show. The WWE Universe was shocked to learn about this new update and are curious to see what storyline is planned for WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon has been making appearances on WWE RAW recently, where he is often seen promoting Austin Theory as the next big superstar.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Arjun