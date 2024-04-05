Former WWE star sends message ahead of WrestleMania; tells stars what they need to do

A former WWE star sent an inspiring message on social media ahead of WrestleMania XL, telling stars what they need to do.

Mustafa Ali was part of WWE's roster for several years. He was a consistent performer in the ring and got over with the fans. However, the 38-year-old was never pushed by the company and was eventually released last year in September. Following his release, Ali has plied his trade in the Indies where he is doing quite well.

Given that it is WrestleMania week, Mustafa Ali took to X social media platform to send an inspiring message to his fellow wrestlers who may not get the chance to compete on the biggest show of the year.

"A big weekend of wrestling will have a lot of wrestlers depressed over once again not being on a big stage or under a bright light. I know the feeling all too well. And though I do believe that the top should be reserved for the best, I believe it should also be earned. I have seen supremely talented and dedicated performers simply never get a chance despite them earning it. To them I say, stop saying “maybe next year.” Stop giving them the benefit of the doubt. Stop letting them control your happiness."

"Life is too short and the chase of the dream is too long. Stop wasting time waiting. If this hit you in the chest, good. I wish I read this years ago. I am happier, make more money and am the busiest I’ve ever been simply because I am in control of my happiness. Be well."

Mustafa Ali expected his WWE release

At the time of his release, Mustafa Ali was doing quite well in NXT. He was even slated to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship at NXT No Mercy. Hence, the news of his release came as a bit of a shock to fans.

Speaking to Straight Talk Wrestling, Ali stated he was expecting his release from the Stamford-based promotion and had no emotional sadness associated with it.

"Expected, but there was no emotional sadness associated with it. I’m a very business-oriented person. I know what I’m capable of. WWE is a huge entity, it’s a promotional machine, and oftentimes what happens is, guys at the top of the card are in those positions for a reason. Obviously, we always hear about the revenue, breaking records, so they obviously know what they’re doing. I as an individual always believe in the mantra of, ‘If you really believe in it, you’re willing to bet on yourself,’ and I was willing to bet on myself a year and a half or two years ago, whenever it was, and that’s all it really came down to."

Since leaving WWE, Mustafa Ali has done quite well for himself and has even won the TNA X Division Championship at No Surrender.

