Former WWE star sent back to jail

Several former WWE stars tell stories about life inside and outside the wrestling business on their YouTube channels. In a new video, Buff Bagwell revealed he is going back to jail for 72 hours.

Bagwell received a DUI in August 2020 before getting arrested again in May 2021 for several offenses, including speeding and failing to provide information to police. The 55-year-old suffered with substance issues for many years before getting sober in August 2022.

On his Marcus Buff Bagwell channel, the WCW legend told fans his latest jail sentence relates to an accountability program dating back to his 2020 arrest:

"January 27, 2025, today, I'll be going into jail for 72 hours," Bagwell said. "It is a jail sanction of the Cobb County Accountability Court for violating program confidentiality rules. It is not for what you're gonna read. It's gonna read DUI and speeding, and that's an old arrest record from 2020." [7:04 – 7:30]

Bagwell is best remembered for his WCW run between 1991 and 2001. The five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion later joined WWE but only competed in one match before being let go.

Ex-WWE star Buff Bagwell reassures fans he is okay

The veteran wrestler shared the news because he did not want people to think a relapse caused his three-day jail sentence.

He also clarified that life is better now than it was during the peak of his wrestling career in WCW in the 1990s:

"I can honestly say that my life is better right now, much better, because of God, because of my sobriety, because of my girlfriend Stacy Brown, which, by the way, is now my fiancée Stacy Brown," Bagwell said. "We got engaged December 24, Christmas Eve of 2024, and it's just been spectacular. Today we're just here to tell everybody that I'm good. Please don't fall into the rumors, 'Oh, Bagwell did it again, he's relapsed.' I want all my fans and people to know that I am doing great." [3:48 – 4:26]

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 1. Buff Bagwell plans to be in town for the event to sign autographs and meet fans.

