Former WWE star set to make an in-ring return after two years

WWE boasts of a huge roster when it comes to its superstars, which often leads to the company having to release wrestlers who are deemed surplus to requirements. This was the case when the former NXT tag team champion Tyler Breeze was released from the company, and he will be making his in-ring return after a 2-year hiatus.

Breeze joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2010, after which he was a part of the company's developmental for years. He finally made his main roster debut in 2015 but never became a prominent part of the roster. Tyler's most notable run in WWE came in the tag team division when he joined forces with Fandango to form 'Breezango.' The duo became widely popular among fans for their hilarious antics but were unfortunately released from their contracts in 2021.

While Tyler Breeze has been away from in-ring action since then, he is set to don his wrestling boots once again. Prestige Wrestling recently announced that Tyler will be in action at the September 1 Roseland 6 show, which will take place at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon.

Tyler Breeze recently appeared on WWE's The Bump

While Tyler Breeze may no longer be a wrestler in the Stamford-based promotion, the 35-year-old made an appearance on the company's Youtube show The Bump. Breeze also revealed on the show that he had returned to WWE as a trainer at the company's Performance Center.

Apart from returning to the company as a trainer, the former NXT tag team champion was then confirmed as a playable character and a playable General Manager in WWE 2K23, the company's flagship video game.

Tyler Breeze estará la próxima semana en WWE The Bump con Big E

His last wrestling match took place on an episode of NXT in June. Breezango (Fandango and Tyler Breeze) defeated Imperium's Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel in an excellent match that lasted over ten minutes. Their last tag team title match took place in November 2020 when Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan defeated them to retain the titles.

With the former Florida Heavyweight Champion set to make his in-ring return, his fans will surely be delighted to see Breeze work his magic inside the squared circle again.

